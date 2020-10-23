SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Barbara J. "Barb" Adams, 94, of Shinglehouse, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness.
Born Sunday, March 21, 1926, in Altoona, she was a daughter of Raymond and Goldie Croft Fetzer. On July 18, 1946, in Duncansville, she married Bernard E. "Bernie" Adams, who survives.
Barb attended school in Hollidaysburg. Before her marriage, she was employed in the silk mill in Altoona.
Barb was a member of the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church. She was a former member of Eureka Chapter 52 O.E.S. in Shinglehouse.
She loved flower gardening, knitting, crocheting and playing bingo. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 74 years, are five children, Pamela (Ray) Foster of Friendship, N.Y., Larry (Tami) Adams of Shinglehouse, Bernard E. "Bernie" (Deb) Adams Jr. of Bolivar, N.Y., Amy (Mike) Antonioli of Port Richey, Fla. and Jeffrey (Beth) Adams of Shinglehouse; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Marlee Henry of Hollidaysburg; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by three sisters, Helen Atkinson, Ann Kirby and Florence Fetzer; and two brothers, Jack Fetzer and Jim Fetzer.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse. Burial will follow in East Sharon Cemetery, Shinglehouse.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
Barb's family entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
