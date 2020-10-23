1/1
Barbara J. Adams
1926 - 2020
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Barbara J. "Barb" Adams, 94, of Shinglehouse, passed away Wednesday (Oct. 21, 2020) in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport, after a long illness.

Born Sunday, March 21, 1926, in Altoona, she was a daughter of Raymond and Goldie Croft Fetzer. On July 18, 1946, in Duncansville, she married Bernard E. "Bernie" Adams, who survives.

Barb attended school in Hollidaysburg. Before her marriage, she was employed in the silk mill in Altoona.

Barb was a member of the Shinglehouse United Methodist Church. She was a former member of Eureka Chapter 52 O.E.S. in Shinglehouse.

She loved flower gardening, knitting, crocheting and playing bingo. In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling.

Surviving, in addition to her husband of 74 years, are five children, Pamela (Ray) Foster of Friendship, N.Y., Larry (Tami) Adams of Shinglehouse, Bernard E. "Bernie" (Deb) Adams Jr. of Bolivar, N.Y., Amy (Mike) Antonioli of Port Richey, Fla. and Jeffrey (Beth) Adams of Shinglehouse; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Marlee Henry of Hollidaysburg; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Barb was predeceased by three sisters, Helen Atkinson, Ann Kirby and Florence Fetzer; and two brothers, Jack Fetzer and Jim Fetzer.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse. Burial will follow in East Sharon Cemetery, Shinglehouse.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Barb's family entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Barb, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
