Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frame Funeral Home
230 Main Street
Eldred, PA 16731
(814) 225-4782
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. "Bobbi" Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. "Bobbi" Baker Obituary
Olean - Barbara J. 'Bobbi' Baker, 72, formerly of the Eldred, Pa. area, passed away Friday (July 19, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital following a brief illness.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at the funeral home.

A complete obituary will follow in the Monday edition of the paper.

Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now