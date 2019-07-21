|
Olean - Barbara J. 'Bobbi' Baker, 72, formerly of the Eldred, Pa. area, passed away Friday (July 19, 2019) at the Olean General Hospital following a brief illness.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at the Frame Funeral Home, Eldred. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will follow in the Monday edition of the paper.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on July 21, 2019