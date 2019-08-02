Home

Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Barbara J. Haight Obituary
PORTVILLE - Barbara J. Haight, of 9463 Nouvoo Road, passed away on Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at the Pines Health and Rehabilitation, following a lengthy illness.

Barbara was born on Aug. 30, 1953, in Olean, and was a daughter of Stanley and Betty J. Harwood Miller.

Barbara was a lifelong resident of Portville and attended Portville Central School.

She enjoyed roller skating and good parties, but she truly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Barbara is survived by her parents, Stanley and Betty Miller of Portville; a loving companion and caregiver, Tim D. Spink of Portville; four children, Kostas E. Katsigiannis of Portville, Brigette L. (Christopher) Barr of Elizabeth City, N.C., Jennifer M. (Cory) Hendrickson of Smethport, Pa. and Kimberly A. (Kerry) Cook of Herndon, Va.; 10 grandchildren, Kole, Magnum, Ruger, Byron, Braxton, Tristen, Justin, Deacon, Beccah and Arianna; three siblings, Larry C. Miller of Richburg, Terry G. Miller of Ceres and Janet M. (Larry) Shrauger of Olean; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. today (Aug. 2, 2019) at the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean, at which time a memorial service will take place. The Rev. David Cook, pastor of the Obi Community Church, will officiate. Burial will be in the Hinsdale Cemetery, in Maplehurst.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, PO Box 375, Olean, NY 14760.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpink FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
