Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200

Sister Barbara J. Joseph OSF

Sister Barbara J. Joseph OSF Obituary
TAMPA, Fla. - Sister Barbara J. Joseph, OSF, died Saturday (March 7, 2020) at St. Joseph Hospital in Tampa.

Born March 26, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, she was the daughter of William and Helen Marie Craig Joseph.

Sister Barbara entered the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, N.Y., on Aug.13, 1989, was received into the Congregation on Aug. 11, 1990 and professed her final religious vows Sept. 19, 1998.

For 31 years, Sister Barbara lived her commitment to Franciscan values through her ministry and life in community.

Sister Barbara is survived by her brother, Paul; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; brothers, William and David; and sister, Helen Hess.

Barbara will be welcomed home to St. Elizabeth Motherhouse, Allegany, at 7 p.m. Thursday (March 12, 2020). A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Friday (March 13, 2020) at the Motherhouse Chapel. Burial will be at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home, Inc. 646 E. State St., Olean, N.Y.

For condolences, please visit www.letromcintoshspinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
