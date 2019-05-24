Guest Book View Sign Service Information Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 (716)-372-0254 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 View Map Prayer Service 9:00 AM Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home 3128 Nys Route 417 W Olean , NY 14760 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Bonaventure Church Send Flowers Obituary

ALLEGANY - Barbara J. Kopko, of 3615 Buffalo Road, passed away Thursday (May 23, 2019) at her home, after an illness.



Born Sept. 2, 1949, in Cuba, she was the daughter of Ralph E. and Ramona "Dolly" Giles Burrows. On July 8, 1972, at St. Raphael's church in Eldred, Pa., she married Anthony "Tony" Kopko, who survives.



Barbara attended Eldred Elementary School and later was a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School. She then graduated from Mansfield University with a degree in special education and later received her master's degree in education from St. Bonaventure University.



She worked her whole career with Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES, first as a special education teacher for 17 years and then an additional 17 years as a special education supervisor.



She was a member of St. Bonaventure Church.



She excelled at the game of bridge and was an instructor as well as a director of the sanctioned games. She achieved Life Master level and was approaching the rank of Bronze Master. She enjoyed traveling along with her husband in their motor home; they were members of the Southern Tier Motor Home Club since 1992. She often would find a bridge club to participate in during their travels.



Surviving besides her husband are two sons, Jason (Angelina Hinklein) Kopko of Jupiter, Fla., and Patrick Kopko of Olean; two sisters, Debra (Donald) Isaman of Mooresville, N.C., and Patricia (David) Ezzolo of Smethport, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her lifetime friend and co-worker, Sandy Monachino of Fayetteville.



The family would like to thank the caring people at Homecare and Hospice for their support during these final days of Barbara's life.



Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (May 26, 2019) at the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, 3128 W. State Road, Olean. A prayer service will be held at 9 a.m. Monday (May 27, 2019) in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Memorials, if desired, may be made to Homecare and Hospice, 1225 W. State St. Olean, NY 14760; or to the Otto-Eldred Alumni Scholarship, C/O Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 (



