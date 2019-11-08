Home

Barbara J. Marvin

Barbara J. Marvin Obituary
ELDRED, Pa. - Barbara J. Marvin, of 29 Indian Creek Road, Eldred, died Wednesday (Nov. 6, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center, in Bradford.

Born Aug. 5, 1931, in Olean, Barbara was the daughter to H. Leslie and Mildred E. Reynolds Langworthy. On Dec. 4, 1953, she married Richard Marvin II, who predeceased her on June 15, 1984.

Barbara was a devoted housewife and mom. She loved gardening, canning and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Surviving are four children, George (Denise) Conklin of State College, Victor (Jennie) Marvin of Portville, N.Y., Marie (Bruce) Hawkes of Eldred and Tim Marvin of Eldred; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a sister Nancy Herrington of Indianapolis, Ind.

In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Tom Marvin; and a brother, Richard Langworthy.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (Nov. 13, 2019) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Ceres Cemetery, Ceres.

Memorials if desired, may be made to WNY , 6215 Sheridan Dr., Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221.

Online condolences may be expressed at guentherfh.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 8, 2019
