1/
Barbara J. Schine
1961 - 2020
OLEAN - Barbara J. Schine, of 326 Tompkins St., Olean, died Monday (July 6, 2020) at Buffalo General Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born Sept. 7, 1961, in Olean, she was the daughter of Craig and Mary Spino Schine.

Barbara enjoyed walking and doing word searches.

She is survived by her mom, Mary Schine of Franklinville; one daughter, Brittney Schine of Olean; three grandsons, Greyson, Kaiden and Anthony; three sisters, Brenda Schine of Franklinville, Joanne Schine of Franklinville and Cathy (Kenny) Schine of Great Valley; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her dad.

There will be no services for Barbara at this time.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at www.guentherfh.com.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Sadly missed
Laura P.
Friend
