ALLEGANY - Barbara J. Walsh, of Allegany, passed away on Monday (Oct. 19, 2020) at Absolut Care at Houghton, after a long illness.
Born June 19, 1928, in Bolivar, she was the daughter of John J. and Celia Phillips Walsh.
She attended schools in Allegany, and finished her high school education at the former St. Elizabeth's Academy, in 1956. She then attended Geneseo State Teachers College and later, received her degree in elementary education from St. Elizabeth Teachers College, now St. Bonaventure University.
In August 1948, Barbara was received into the congregation of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany at the St. Elizabeth Motherhouse. For the next 20 years, she taught the lower grades in parochial schools in Calicoon; Alexandria, Va.; Winston-Salem, N.C.; Homestead, Fla.; and Ft. Myers, Fla. In addition to her classroom teaching, she also taught piano and Glee Club for older girls.
In 1969, she made the difficult decision to leave the convent, and continue her vocation of teaching children in Florida's public schools. First in Miami, then moving to Orange City, Fla., in the Volusia County School District, for 23 years. It was in the 1990-1991 school year, that she was chosen by her peers at Blue Lake Elementary School in Deland, as "Teacher of the Year."
All together, Barbara taught for 43 years. All who knew her said she was a very successful teacher of young children, regardless of their backgrounds or abilities. She was kind, gentle and generous, with a great love of little children.
Until the end of her life, no matter her physical or mental health, if a child came into her presence, her eyes would brighten and her face would beam.
She was interested and joyful about her Irish heritage. She always found some way for her students to observe and celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Growing up, she was close to her immigrant Irish grandfather and her Irish cousins in Olean. Later, she made several trips to County Mayo, Ireland with other nuns and, after convent life, made more trips to County Mayo with friends and family.
She is survived by two sisters, Sally (John) Vanini of Olean and Cameron (John) Donoghue of Weekiwachee, Fla.; a brother, John P. Walsh of Albany; three nieces, Margaret Eckhardt, Bridget Walsh and Aileen Henning; five nephews, Matthew Walsh, John T. Vanini, Kevin Vanini, James Donoghue and Mark Donoghue; and several cousins, including William Walsh and Robin Putnam.
She was predeceased by her parents; a brother, the Rev. Msgr. Thomas R. Walsh; a sister-in-law, Jillian Walsh; a special friend and fellow teacher, Ruth Lockhardt, and long-time friend, Mary Williams Siegrist.
The family will be present to receive friends from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 22, 2020) at St. Bonaventure Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 a.m. Rev. James Vacco, OFM, pastor, will be the celebrant. Burial will be next to her parents and Fr. Tom in St. Bonaventure Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221 or to St. Bonaventure Church, 85 E. Main St. Allegany, NY 14706.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Casey, Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home, Olean.
Online condolences may be expressed at oleanfuneralhome.com.