Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
873 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY 14220
(716) 824-6435
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Alaimo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Jean Alaimo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Jean Alaimo Obituary
ALLEGANY - Barbara Jean Alaimo passed away peacefully, in her home, on Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) after her battle with cancer.

Barbara was born on July 27, 1945, in Buffalo. Barbara was married twice, to Martin Covert, with whom she had six children, and later to William Alaimo. Both of Barbara's husbands have preceded her in death.

Barbara worked for the Allegany school system for 20 years and Barbara was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her six children, Martin Covert, Barbara Covert, Kathy Crouch, Charles Covert, Mary Link and Richard Covert; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A lunch will be held in Barbara's honor from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at the Elks Club in Olean. All visitors are welcome.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -