|
|
ALLEGANY - Barbara Jean Alaimo passed away peacefully, in her home, on Tuesday (Dec. 10, 2019) after her battle with cancer.
Barbara was born on July 27, 1945, in Buffalo. Barbara was married twice, to Martin Covert, with whom she had six children, and later to William Alaimo. Both of Barbara's husbands have preceded her in death.
Barbara worked for the Allegany school system for 20 years and Barbara was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her six children, Martin Covert, Barbara Covert, Kathy Crouch, Charles Covert, Mary Link and Richard Covert; and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A lunch will be held in Barbara's honor from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday (Dec. 21, 2019) at the Elks Club in Olean. All visitors are welcome.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Dec. 17, 2019