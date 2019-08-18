|
|
beloved professor
HOUGHTON - Barbara Jean Reigles, a former resident of Houghton, died Friday (Aug. 16, 2019) in Unity Hospital, Rochester.
She was born May 13, 1947, in Hackensack, N.J., a daughter of the late Edwin and Beverly Gibbons Reigles.
Jean was a graduate of Whitney Point High School and received her bachelor's degree in Music Education from Roberts Wesleyan College. She later received her Master of Music and Vocal Performance from the University of Cincinnati, and she received her Ph.D. in Fine Arts from Texas Technical University.
Jean was a former professor at Houghton College, where she was honored for her 30 years of service in the summer of 2007. While at Houghton she was the professor of Music and Choral Conducting from 1975 to 2009, and during her tenure she conducted the women's choir, Houghton College choir, the Madrigal Singers and held opera workshops.
During her time at Houghton College, Jean also sang in a variety of performances including a joint recital with Bruce Brown, singing in the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Chamber Players and the Houghton Choir.
Jean also loved horses and kept two of them at the Houghton College Equestrian Center.
Surviving are a sister, Diane (Jack) Bates of Whitney Point; a brother, David (Sandy) Reigles of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved students and colleagues from Houghton College.
A service of the Resurrection will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 24, 2019) at the Community of the Savior, 4 E. Henrietta Road, Rochester. Barbara Isaman-Bushart and Douglas Cullum will co-officiate. A committal service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Houghton.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore.
Memorials, if desired, may be sent to Houghton College Music Department, PO Box 128, 1 Willard Ave., Houghton, NY 14744.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Aug. 18, 2019