BRADFORD, Pa. - Barbara K. Peterson, formerly of 659 Seneca St., Olean, N.Y., passed away on Thursday (July 9, 2020) at Bradford Manor, following a lengthy illness.
Barbara was born on March 25, 1935, in Olean, and was a daughter of Edgar and Anniebell Cobbs Parks Sr. On April 7, 1956, in Bradford, she married her husband of 64 years, Walter L. Peterson, who survives.
Barbara worked for AVX, for about 30 years, retiring in 2001.
She enjoyed time in fellowship at Mt. Zion Christian Assembly; doing the daily crossword puzzle; and helping anyone in need; but she truly loved spending time with her family and friends.
Along with her loving husband, Barbara is survived by three children, The Rev. Robert Stanley (Hope) Parks of Lakeland, Fla., Terry (Kathy Clark) Peterson of Olean and Denise (Dennis) Turner of Westons Mills, N.Y.; 18 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Barbara was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Edgar Parks Jr. and Robert Odell Parks; and a sister, Donna Parks Clemons.
Friends will be received from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at the Mt. Zion Christian Assembly, at which time a funeral service will be held. The Rev. Stephen A. Patrick, pastor, will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery, Veteran's Field of Honor.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the gofundme page, at the Barbara Peterson Memorial Fund, to offset the funeral costs.
Please use precautions including the use of a mask during your visit.