FILLMORE - Barbara L. Evans, a former resident of Fillmore, died Saturday (June 20, 2020) in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo.
She was born April 12, 1935, in Arcade, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Eleanor Vanvalkenburg Crosby. On Jan. 14, 1955, she married Harlan C. "Demp" Evans, who predeceased her Aug. 14, 2015.
Barb enjoyed camping in different areas across the country and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Jeff (Karen) Evans of Chesnee, S.C., Debbie (Paul) Hogan of Ashboro, N.C., Scott (Tina) Evans of Port Charlotte, Fla. and Greg Evans of Sunrise, Ariz.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Marjorie Baldwin of Williamsville, Jacqueline (Thomas) Myers of Arcade and Carolyn (Russell) Powell of Arcade; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Marie Crosby of Holland; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas E. Crosby on Jan. 15, 2020.
Family and friends may gather from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. and will also be streamed. Burial will be in Freedom Cemetery, Freedom.
Memorials if desired may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Online condolences may be made at www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.