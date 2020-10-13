1/1
Barbara Rose Papke
PORTVILLE - Barbara Rose Papke, of 9104 Coon Hollow Road, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 7, 2020) at Wellsville Manor Care Center, following an illness.

Barb was born on Jan. 19, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Wilbur and Eva Ellenberger Heim.

Barb worked for Fantasy Pools for a period of time, before becoming co-owner of Swimco Pools, in Lockport, for over 20 years. She moved to Portville in 2001.

Barb enjoyed crocheting blankets and was even a former member of the "Happy Hookers" Club. She also enjoyed old movies, playing cards and her pet dog, Katie.

Barb is survived by three children, Kelly A. (Randall) Kuntz of Portville, and Russ A. (Debbie) Smith of Kentucky and Tina L. Burson of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Nikole (Bryan) Shafer, Heather (Josiah) Blueye, Joshua (Caitlin) Dean, Tiffany (William) Holland and Shannon Dean, and Tyler Smith and Kevin Smith; several great-grandchildren; and her best friends, Kathy Kozakowski of Lockport and Elisea Lewis of St. Genevieve, Mo.

At Barb's request, there will be no public visitation or service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Western New York chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 331 Alberta Drive, Suite 106, Buffalo, NY 14226 or at jdrf.org.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
