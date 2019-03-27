BRIGHTON - Barbara S. Schlicht passed away Sunday (March 24, 2019).
She is survived by her sons, William J. and Stephen K. Schlicht; daughters, Nancy (Mark) Hall and Jean (Gregory) Nickel; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth W. Schlicht.
Services will be held privately in Rochester.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 27, 2019