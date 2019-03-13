Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Vossler-Siemaszko. View Sign

WELLSVILLE - Barbara Vossler-Siemaszko passed away Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at Manor Hills Assisted Living Residence, at age 94.



Barbara Helen Marsh was born Oct. 28, 1924, in Wellsville, the daughter of Grover and Louella Willsey Marsh.



Barbara graduated from Wellsville Central High School in 1941. In July 1942, she married William R. "Bill" Vossler.



The early years of their marriage were spent apart as Bill fulfilled his wartime duties overseas in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following Bill's return from the war, they resumed their life together in Wellsville.



Their marriage was blessed with three children, William Thomas "Tom" Vossler and wife Barbara Stevens of Gettysburg, Pa., John Robert Vossler and wife Martha Balcom of Wellsville, who survive her, and daughter Suzanne Elaine Vossler, who passed away at an early age in 1961.



In addition to Suzanne, Barbara was predeceased by brothers, Robert, Burton and Richard Marsh.



Barbara and Bill were married for 46 years until Bill's early passing in July 1988. Together, in addition to their two sons and daughters-in-law, their legacy includes four grandsons, one great-grandson and four great-granddaughters.



While raising their children, Barbara's work career included employment in Wellsville at Rudolph's Jewelry Store, Hamilton's Shoe Store and Worthington /Turbodyne, where she was secretary to the plant superintendent. During those years she was a member of the Wellsville Business and Professional Women's Club.



In later years, Barbara's hobbies included gardening, crocheting afghans, word search puzzles and her most favored activity of playing golf at the Wellsville Country Club with her many friends and teammates. She was past president of the Wellsville Ladies Golf Association.



In October 1996, Barbara married Henry Siemaszko, to whom she was married for 16 years until Henry's passing in 2013.



From that marriage, three stepchildren were added to her legacy, daughter Jacqueline "Jackie" and husband Jerry Cyphert of Wasilla, Alaska, daughter Susan and husband Skip Yale of Sebastian, Fla., and son Tony and wife Barbara of Fredericksburg, Va.



This marriage also blessed Barbara with four additional grandsons and two great-grandsons.



While living in Wellsville most of her life, Barbara spent several winters in Florida with husband Henry at their home in Daytona Beach. After Henry's passing, she spent nearly two years with Tom and Barbara at their Gettysburg farm. In January 2015 she returned to Wellsville, taking residence in the Manor Hills Assisted Living Residence and the excellent care of the staff there and loving attention of her family until her passing.



Friends are invited to call from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday (March 16, 2019) at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wellsville. A celebration of life ceremony will follow at 3 p.m. in church with Rev. Bill Willson presiding. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.



Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 13, 2019

