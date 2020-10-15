VESTAL - Barbara W. Press, 84, of Vestal, formerly of Ithaca, Dansville, Liberty and Shinglehouse, Pa., passed away in her home with her loving family by her side on Monday (Oct. 12, 2020), after ongoing health issues.
Born Thursday, Oct. 8, 1936, in Olean, she was a daughter of Ira W. and Gertrude Mills Press.
Barbara was a graduate of Shinglehouse High School, Class of 1954, and a graduate of Mansfield Teacher's College, Class of 1958, with a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in English with a minor in math. She later received her master's degree in mathematics from the University of Buffalo and a master's plus degree in guidance counseling from Cornell University.
Barbara was a longtime math and English teacher. She was named Teacher of the Year while teaching in Ithaca.
Barbara was a member of Vestal United Methodist Church and a member of the W.B.E.T. Retirement Group. She founded the Dansville Community Chorus and later the Vestal Community Chorus, retiring in 2015.
She loved cats, music, traveling, games and spending time with friends and family.
Surviving are a daughter, Robin L. (Rob) Hierl; two beloved granddaughters, Vanessa L. (Dylan) Hutchings and Victoria "Torie" Hierl; a brother, Harlan L. (Jackie) Press; two great-grandsons, Carsyn and Beckham; a niece, Laura Kinney; and a nephew, Michael Press.
In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by a brother, Phillip E. Press.
Private funeral services will be held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, with the Rev. Lea Harding officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Shinglehouse. A celebration of Barbara's life will be held on a date and place to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Barbara's name may be made to Project Paw in Binghamton at info.projectpaw@gmail.com
.
