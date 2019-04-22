Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Beatrice G. Austin. View Sign

SMETHPORT, Pa. - Beatrice G. Austin, 88, of East Valley Road, Smethport, passed away Friday (April 19, 2019) surrounded by her loving husband and family.



She was born April 3, 1931, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of Lloyd and Gladys Leet Burrows. On Nov. 12, 1949, in West Clarksville, N.Y., she married Glenn D. Austin, who survives.



Mrs. Austin attended Smethport area schools, and was a homemaker, tending to the needs of her family.



She was a member of the Maud Rebekah Lodge of Rew, and of the Coryville Church of Faith.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by four daughters, Kathy (Ron) Silvis of Eldred, Donna (Jim) Bly of Bradford, Becky (Mark) Nodler of Olean and Penny (Jim) Lundgren of Eldred; a son, Rick (Rhonda) Austin of Smethport; 13 grandchildren, Samantha (Gary Budinger) Silvis, Sonja (Barry) Bacha, Tara (Tom) Reid, Ryan (Rachael) Ours, Kristen, Adam and Sarah Nodler, Nichole Austin, Colby (Andrea) Austin, Marcy (Steve Warren) Flickinger, Candi (Paul) Grizwold, Betty (Chris) Smith and Deb Silvis; 16 great-grandchildren; a sister, Lois Milliron of Kennebunk, Maine; a sister-in-law, Alice Burrows of Rixford; a very special niece, Christy Milliron, of Kennebunk; and several more nieces and nephews



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Ralph, Lloyd, Don and Kenny Burrows; a sister, Betty Bickford; a grandson, Brent Silvis; and a great-grandson, Vincent Silvis.



At the family's request, all services will be held privately. Burial will be in Lamphier Cemetery, Eldred.



Memorials if desired, may be made to the Coryville Church of Faith, 1913 Moody Hollow, Eldred, PA 16731 or the McKean County SPCA, 80 Glenwood Ave., Bradford, PA 16701.



