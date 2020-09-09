FRANKLINVILLE - Beulah "Bea" Clement Cook, 99, of Franklinville, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, in Machias.
Bea was born June 18, 1921, in Franklinville, and was the daughter of Harald and Mildred Jewell Clement. On May 19, 1945, she married James T. Cook, who predeceased her Jan. 21, 1982. She later had a loving companion, Wendell Watkins, who predeceased her Feb. 22, 2013. They spent their winters together in Clearwater, Fla., for 22 years.
Bea was a graduate of Little Valley High School, Class of 1940.
She attended New Penn Beauty School in 1960 and Antoins Beauty College in 1961. She worked for Curtis Wright Aircraft in Buffalo during WWII. She was employed at Zippo manufacturing from 1943 to 1944. She spent five years as a layout artist for the Salamanca Pennysaver. She spent the next 21 years as an owner/operator of her beauty salon in her home.
Bea was a member of United Trans Union, the Presbysterian Church, life member of the Eastern Stars and Historical Society and the Salamanca Rail Museum.
She enjoyed reading and oil painting. She loved to travel and she loved to dance. She was sweet - the kind of sweet, loving mother, grandmother, friend and even acquaintance that just made your heart melt. She truly loved spending time with her family and friends. She lit up a room and put a smile on everyone's face with her witty sense of humor. She was elegant, with style and class. She will be so dearly missed.
Bea is survived by her son, Dennis Cook; two grandchildren, Laurie Cook and Brian Cook; six great-grandchildren, Jordynn, Joseph and Luke Harter, Ashley, Zachary and Alivia Cook; one great-great-grandchild, Zayne Mason; nieces and nephews, Paul (Kay) Jewett, Susan (Robert) Lineman, Marcia Case, Donald Bowyer, Tom Clement, Donna (Dave) Slocum and Vonnie Schuyler; and a dear friend, Carolyn McCarthy.
Bea was predeceased by her three sisters, Beverly Jeanne Boyer, Theresa Phillips and Thelma Wellman; two brothers, Dale and Don Clement.
At Bea's request there will be no visitation. Family will have a time of remembrance at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at babbiteastonfh.com.