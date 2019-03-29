CUBA - Benjamin B. Bilotta, 34, formerly of 21 Prospect St., Cuba, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (March 27, 2019).
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benjamin B. Bilotta.
Arrangements under direction of the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., Cuba, are incomplete and will be announced with a full obituary in the Olean Times Herald.
Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc
9 Bull St
Cuba, NY 14727
(585) 968-0100
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 29, 2019