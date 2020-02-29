|
OLEAN - Benjamin B. Gant, of 113 W. Elm St., passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, at his home, following a brief illness.
Benjamin was born on Oct. 22, 1960, in Indiana, and was a son of Henry and Ruby Grace Tillman Gant. He was formerly married to Terry Huffman. On Dec. 24, 1997, in Fredericksburg, Va., Benjamin married his wife Kimberly L. Riley, who survives.
Benjamin was a graduate of Harlingen (Texas) High School. He attended Texas Tech University for two years, before serving in the U.S. Army.
Benjamin worked on the oil wells in Texas for a number of years, before moving to Virginia, where he worked in construction. He moved to Olean in 2017, and continued working in construction.
Benjamin was a member of the St. Stephen's Club.
Along with his wife, Benjamin is survived by six children, Takisha M. and Destiny R. Gant, both of Rockport, Texas, Bianca K. (Sam Bailey) Fitzsenry of Partlow, Va., Sybil L. Gant of Fredericksburg, Ben A. Gant of Partlow and Geno B. Gant of Olean; two stepsons, Garrett V. Banks Jr. and Jamel M. Banks, both of Charlottesville, Va.; many grandchildren; many siblings, including Antonia Lewis of Thornburg, Va., David Benavides of New Mexico, Andres Benavides of Texas, and Erma Decourcy and Suzi "Cookie" Hernandez of Kingsville, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Benjamin was predeceased by a sister, Martina Culbreath in 2010.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family, where his family is located. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 29, 2020