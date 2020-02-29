Home

POWERED BY

Services
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Gant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin B. Gant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin B. Gant Obituary
OLEAN - Benjamin B. Gant, of 113 W. Elm St., passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, at his home, following a brief illness.

Benjamin was born on Oct. 22, 1960, in Indiana, and was a son of Henry and Ruby Grace Tillman Gant. He was formerly married to Terry Huffman. On Dec. 24, 1997, in Fredericksburg, Va., Benjamin married his wife Kimberly L. Riley, who survives.

Benjamin was a graduate of Harlingen (Texas) High School. He attended Texas Tech University for two years, before serving in the U.S. Army.

Benjamin worked on the oil wells in Texas for a number of years, before moving to Virginia, where he worked in construction. He moved to Olean in 2017, and continued working in construction.

Benjamin was a member of the St. Stephen's Club.

Along with his wife, Benjamin is survived by six children, Takisha M. and Destiny R. Gant, both of Rockport, Texas, Bianca K. (Sam Bailey) Fitzsenry of Partlow, Va., Sybil L. Gant of Fredericksburg, Ben A. Gant of Partlow and Geno B. Gant of Olean; two stepsons, Garrett V. Banks Jr. and Jamel M. Banks, both of Charlottesville, Va.; many grandchildren; many siblings, including Antonia Lewis of Thornburg, Va., David Benavides of New Mexico, Andres Benavides of Texas, and Erma Decourcy and Suzi "Cookie" Hernandez of Kingsville, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Benjamin was predeceased by a sister, Martina Culbreath in 2010.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family, where his family is located. Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -