Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Born on May 28, 1984, in Olean, he was a son of Joseph E. and Valerie I. Congdon Bilotta.



Ben attended Cuba Rushford Central School.



He worked as a roofer by trade for many different companies, but was currently employed by the Roofers Local 74, in Buffalo.



He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed raising pit bulls. He also liked working on, and riding, motorcycles.



He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Valerie Bilotta of Cuba; two brothers, Nick Bilotta and Joseph (Jenny) Bilotta, both of Cuba; a niece, Adalia Bilotta of Cuba; three nephews, Preston Bilotta, Holden Bilotta and Parker Bilotta, all of Cuba; aunts, uncles and cousins; his girlfriend, Jamie Rauber, and her children, Lexi and Lucas of Blasdell; his extended family, Danny Logue, Tyson Logue and Caleb Logue; his beloved pit bull, Tech.



He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Basil and Dora Congdon; and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Elloise Bilotta.



The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (March 31, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time memories will be shared. Burial will be private.



Online condolences may be sent at



Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County or the Cattaraugus County SPCA. CUBA - Benjamin Basil Bilotta, 34, formerly of 21 Prospect St., Cuba, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday (March 27, 2019).Born on May 28, 1984, in Olean, he was a son of Joseph E. and Valerie I. Congdon Bilotta.Ben attended Cuba Rushford Central School.He worked as a roofer by trade for many different companies, but was currently employed by the Roofers Local 74, in Buffalo.He was an avid animal lover and enjoyed raising pit bulls. He also liked working on, and riding, motorcycles.He is survived by his parents, Joseph and Valerie Bilotta of Cuba; two brothers, Nick Bilotta and Joseph (Jenny) Bilotta, both of Cuba; a niece, Adalia Bilotta of Cuba; three nephews, Preston Bilotta, Holden Bilotta and Parker Bilotta, all of Cuba; aunts, uncles and cousins; his girlfriend, Jamie Rauber, and her children, Lexi and Lucas of Blasdell; his extended family, Danny Logue, Tyson Logue and Caleb Logue; his beloved pit bull, Tech.He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Basil and Dora Congdon; and paternal grandparents, Joseph and Elloise Bilotta.The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday (March 31, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, at which time memories will be shared. Burial will be private.Online condolences may be sent at rinkerfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Allegany County or the Cattaraugus County SPCA. Funeral Home Mark F Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc

9 Bull St

Cuba , NY 14727

(585) 968-0100 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Olean Times Herald from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Olean Times Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close