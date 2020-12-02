NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. - Benny J. Prescott, a former longtime Portville resident, passed away Sunday (Nov. 29, 2020) at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 8, 1945, in Olean, N.Y., he was the son of the late Benny J. and Leona Baker Prescott. He married the former Patricia Baker, who survives.
Benny was a graduate of Portville Central School. He worked for over 40 years for Fibercell Packaging in Portville.
He was a member of the Eldred Township Volunteer Fire Department for several years, and enjoyed dirt track car racing. He coached Pee-Wee baseball and was a longtime Buffalo Bills fan. Most of all, Benny enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Momo.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Leona (Brian Courteau) Reed of Eldred and Benny (Nichole) Prescott of New Bloomfield; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Welcome (Mary) Prescott of Georgia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by one son, Richard Prescott; three brothers; one sister; one grandson; and one great-grandchild.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 51 S. Main St., Portville, with funeral services following at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the West Genesee Cemetery, Obi. All COVID-19 precautions are required for visitation and services.
Memorials if desired may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences can be made at www.guentherfh.com.