|
|
MILLPORT, Pa. - Bernard A. "Bernie" Maille, 81, of Millport, passed away in his home with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) after a period of failing health.
Born on Sunday, October 30, 1938, in Harborcreek, he was a son of Edward P. and Agnes Specht Maille. On Oct. 1, 1960, in Erie, he married Antoinette B. "Toni" Kostovick, who survives.
Bernie attended Harborcreek High School. For many years, Bernie was employed in Shinglehouse as a school bus driver and a mechanic. He was also employed by his good friend, John Hewitt, at the former John Hewitt's Auto Body Garage, in Millport.
Bernie was a member of Sharon Lodge 598 F. & A. M. in Shinglehouse. He enjoyed woodworking and riding his four-wheeler. He was a jokester and had a quick wit.
Surviving besides his wife, are three sons, Mark G. (Toni) Maille of Millport, John A. (Erica) Maille of Stillwater, N.Y. and Matthew A. (Diana) Maille of Pittsfield; two daughters, Jennifer A. "Jennie" (Joe) Glogouski of Millport and Michelle D. Maille of Youngsville; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Margaret Specht of Conneaut, Ohio and Barbara (Richard) Payne of Springboro; and several nieces, nephews and good friends.
In addition to his parents, Bernie was predeceased by a grandson, Colton Maille; and four brothers.
In keeping with Bernie's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on a date, place and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a .
Bernie's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Bernie, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2020