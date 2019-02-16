SHARON, Pa. - Mr. Bernard E. Mattson, 77, died Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
Born Aug. 3, 1941, in Sharon, Pa., he was the son of the late Thore and Lilly Johnson Mattson. He was married Feb. 12, 1983, to the former Judith Kosinski, who survives.
He graduated high school in Sharon, Pa.
He had been employed with the Salamanca City Board of Public Utilities, prior to his retirement. Previously, he had been employed with Hickory Township in Pennsylvania.
Bern was a member of the Holy Cross Athletic Club, and was president of the Local BPU Union, for 18 years. He was a weather chaser and reported to the Buffalo News for 20 years. Bern was an avid reader and loved crossword puzzles. He was a fan of the New York Mets and Cleveland Browns, and was a huge fan of Dale Earnhardt.
Surviving besides his wife, are a daughter, Candice (Gary) Walton of Salamanca; three grandsons, Payton Bigler, Colton Walton and Peyton Walton; two stepchildren, Theresa Pearl and Michael Ficek, both of Salamanca, N.Y.; four step-grandchildren, Lacee Pearl, Kaylee Pearl, Harley Ficek and Drew Ficek; a great-grandson, Jackson McDow; two brothers, Robert Mattson and Roy Mattson.
He was predeceased by a brother, Carl Mattson.
A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family and will be announced.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 16, 2019