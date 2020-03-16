Home

Guenther Funeral Home Inc
1303 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-7133
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John's Roman Catholic Church

Bernard T. Lyaski

Bernard T. Lyaski Obituary
OLEAN - Bernard T. Lyaski, of 825 Maple St., Olean, died Saturday (March 14, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. Funeral services will be held beginning with a 9:30 prayer service on Wednesday (March 18, 2020) at the funeral home, followed with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, at St. John's Roman Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.

His complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of the Olean Times Herald.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
