OLEAN - Bernard Thomas Lyaski, of Olean, went to his eternal rest surrounded by his children, on Saturday (March 14, 2020) after a brief illness.
Born July 29, 1933, in Olean, he was the son of the late Adam and Stephanie Sroka Lyaski. He married the love of his life, Caroline Korizno, on April 27, 1957. She predeceased him on Oct. 28, 2001.
Mr. Lyaski was a lifelong resident of Olean, and a graduate of Olean High School, Class of 1951.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, aboard the USS Newport News, from 1953 to 1957, where he was an electrician mate third class. After his service in the Navy, he worked at Clark Brothers, Dresser Industries and Dresser Rand, where he was in charge of inventory, and worked as an inventory expediter, until his retirement in 1991.
Mr. Lyaski was very proud of his Navy service and his Polish heritage. He was a member of the former Transfiguration Church, in Olean. He enjoyed singing in their choir, and had been a softball and basketball coach, and mentor for the younger members of the parish. He was a member of the Pulaski Club, and served as their chairman of bingo, for many years.
He was the president and vice president of the Catholic Holy Name Society, in Olean, and served as president of the Home School Association. Mr. Lyaski was also chairman of the Catholic Charities Campaign.
He will be remembered for his outgoing personality, often striking up a friendly conversation with strangers. He was an avid sports fan and supporter of the New York Giants; Notre Dame football; U.S., Navy football; and the Boston Red Sox.
Surviving are his children, Christopher (Kim McCullin) Lyaski of Olean, Brenda (Mark) Pierce of Webster and Andrea (Lloyd Swain) Bennett of Cooperstown, Pa.; his loving grandchildren, Charlotte and Julian Bennett; a brother, Robert (Sandra) Lyaski of Rochester; and many friends.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by a son, David; and an infant sister, Catherine.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. today (March 17, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John's Roman Catholic Church. At the request of the Diocese of Buffalo, funeral services will be limited to the immediate family. Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cattaraugus County SPCA, 2944 Route 16 N., Olean, or to a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020