BELMONT - Bernice F. Robbins, 90, of 5134 Nobel St., Belmont, died Monday (Oct. 28, 2019) at Olean General Hospital.
She was born on July 30, 1929, to the late Leo and Effie Mayo Graham. On Nov. 11, 1948, she married Robert A. Robbins, who predeceased her in 2007.
Bernice was a lifelong resident of Belmont, who graduated from Belmont High School, and for many years she worked for the Belmont Central School cafeteria and library. She later worked for the former State Bank of Belmont, and retired from Steuben Trust Company, in 1994.
She was an avid deer hunter who enjoyed reading; crossword puzzles; crocheting; cooking; and baking for her family. Later in life, Bernice enjoyed bird watching at home, and especially enjoyed seeing the hummingbirds.
Survivors include three sons, Robert "Dave" (Jan) Robbins of Katy, Texas, Steven (MiCha) Robbins of Hanover, Md. and Gary Robbins of Scio; eight grandchildren, Lindsey Klinefelter, Jeffery Robbins, Angela Huber, Andraya Huber, Aaron Robbins and Mira Robbins, and Logan Flurschutz and Chase Robbins; two great-grandchildren, Griffin Klinefelter and Anna Huber; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased, in addition to her parents and husband, by a son, Michael Robbins; and a sister, Beverly Middaugh.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 2019, at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home, in Belmont. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, in Belmont.
Memorials, in Bernice's name, may be made to the Ambulatory Unit of Olean General Hospital.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 31, 2019