Bernice (Sweitzer) Kosinski
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLEAN - Bernice Sweitzer Kosinski, formerly of 753 Genesee St., died on Sunday (May 17, 2020) at The Pines Health and Rehab Center in Olean, following a lengthy illness.

Mrs. Kosinski was born in Olean on Aug. 23, 1922, and was a daughter of Howard Francis and Margaret Schumann Sweitzer. On Sept. 16, 1947, in St. Mary of the Angels Roman Catholic Church, she married Theo J. Kosinski, who predeceased her on Oct. 30, 2013.

She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Angels Roman Catholic Church.

Mrs. Kosinski is survived by two sons, Mark K. (Nancy Pedersen) Kosinski of West Hartford, Conn. and Peter S. Kosinski of Albany; four grandchildren, Benjamin H., Samuel H., Emma Elizabeth and Celia Margaret.

In addition to her parents and her loving husband, Mrs. Kosinski was predeceased by a sister, Mary Joann Sweitzer.

Private graveside funeral services were held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.

Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc
646 E State St
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-2200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved