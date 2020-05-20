OLEAN - Bernice Sweitzer Kosinski, formerly of 753 Genesee St., died on Sunday (May 17, 2020) at The Pines Health and Rehab Center in Olean, following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Kosinski was born in Olean on Aug. 23, 1922, and was a daughter of Howard Francis and Margaret Schumann Sweitzer. On Sept. 16, 1947, in St. Mary of the Angels Roman Catholic Church, she married Theo J. Kosinski, who predeceased her on Oct. 30, 2013.
She was a lifetime member of St. Mary of the Angels Roman Catholic Church.
Mrs. Kosinski is survived by two sons, Mark K. (Nancy Pedersen) Kosinski of West Hartford, Conn. and Peter S. Kosinski of Albany; four grandchildren, Benjamin H., Samuel H., Emma Elizabeth and Celia Margaret.
In addition to her parents and her loving husband, Mrs. Kosinski was predeceased by a sister, Mary Joann Sweitzer.
Private graveside funeral services were held at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Allegany.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Letro-McIntosh-Spink Funeral Home Inc., 646 E. State St., Olean.
Online condolences may be made at LetroMcIntoshSpinkFuneralHome.com.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 20, 2020.