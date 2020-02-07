|
BELFAST - Berniece Kottwitz Foley, a lifelong resident of Belfast, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 5, 2020) at Wellsville Manor, at the age of 89.
She and Francis W. Foley married in 1949, and a year later they started their family, which grew to six children. Berniece, Frank and family moved to their dream home on South Main Street, where the acres of pine trees they planted are still standing.
They instilled a sense of responsibility and hard work in their children by having them care for farm animals and pets, and doing the chores that came with them.
Berniece was always busy cooking, cleaning and canning; raising their family; planting flower beds and tending to their beautiful lawn. But she found time to take the kids down to the river bordering their property to swim and fish - she always caught the biggest fish.
She and her husband traveled often during his retirement. Her favorite places to visit were Letchworth State Park and Cape Cod. She attended Crafty Belles with her dear lady friends, and the United Methodist Church, with her lifelong friend, Monica Arnold.
As her children grew and left home, she continued to keep busy with a variety of jobs around the area, including waitressing at The Irish Kitchen; clerking at Magnano's Pharmacy; the U.S. Postal Service; 1st Trust Union Bank, in Belfast; cafeteria manager at Belfast Central School; serving as the Belfast town clerk; an election inspector; a school board member; and she did clerical work at the Wellsville Country Club.
Berniece is survived by her children, Ronald (Suzanne) Foley of Wellsville; Thomas Foley of Aurora, Colo.; Joseph Foley of Belfast; Alice (Kevin) Bergstrom of Grand Junction, Colo.; Timothy (Laura) Foley of Marion; and Ann (John) Tobias of Hornell; grandchildren, Becky, Shane, Carisa, Cory, Keara, Jaclin, Paige, Leah and Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Grace, Jackson, Jeremy, Brenna, Liam, Emma and Murphy; a sister-in-law, Joan Kottwitz; and several nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Irvin and Mary Jane Kottwitz; her husband, Francis Foley; sister, Lois Gee; brothers, Walter and Herman Daniel Kottwitz.
There will be a private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Belfast. A memorial service and visitation will be held at a later date, under the direction of JW Embser Sons Funeral Home, of Belmont.
In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the Belfast Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 7, 2020