OLEAN - Bertha Alberta Hughes Waldron, or "Bert" as she was widely known, died peacefully at home at age 90, of natural causes, with family at her side, on Tuesday (July 14, 2020).



Bert had a difficult childhood. She was orphaned at age six and spent her childhood years after the Great Depression in orphanages - St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Orphan Home in Buffalo and the Methodist Home for Children in Williamsville.



Anxious to get out on her own, she found a job as a store clerk at age 17, where she worked until she married. She worked off and on while raising her children. She also worked with her husband in their "Horn Doctor" instrument repair business in Olean. She handled the paperwork, billing and delivered instruments.



Bert was a ginger - red hair and blue eyes that sometimes looked green if she was wearing that color. She didn't drink or smoke. She loved to dance. She always had a clean house and her family was always fed a balanced meal. For special occasions, she made the very best beef on weck and grilled Cuba cheese sandwiches. Three-layer tiered birthday cakes were standard for family members, and everyone loved her glazed donuts, peanut butter fudge, strawberry rhubarb pie and Christmas cookies.



She recycled before it was fashionable, always reusing things, even washing plastic tableware to be reused. With six children, one income and a head for numbers, she was thrifty. She shopped the sales and bought in bulk (before CostCo, BJs, or Sams' Club).



She was before her time in fashion, too, sometimes taking her children to the Salvation Army or a thrift shop to buy what some might now call "vintage" clothing.



Bert was a huge Buffalo Bills fan. You had to have a really good reason to call her if a game was on! In her later years, she became devoted to her dogs, Ginger and Pepper.



She is survived by her husband, Richard V. Waldron; and their six children, Alan (Patty) Waldron, Joyce (Donald) Sico, Dan (Kim) Waldron, Sue (Paul) Spicer, Barb (John) Holt and Gail (Don) Pfeiffer. They were blessed with 20 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends.



At her request, no service will be held. She made the decision many years ago to donate her body to science so that others could benefit by contributing to life-saving research and education at the University of Buffalo. She was the last of her three sisters and four brothers to pass, and she missed her sisters terribly in particular, in her latter years. She let everyone know she wanted to die at home and on her own terms - and she did just that.



With everyone sheltering in place during this COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you remember Bert by saying a prayer and hugging your loved ones. And if you decide to tip a glass to her, well, that's OK, too.

