WELLSVILLE - Beryl Deegan Davis MacDuff, formerly of Wellsville and Atlanta, Ga., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Cuba Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 23, 1924, in Shrewsbury, England, to the former Douglas W. and Ethel Farriday Deegan. In 1943, in England, she married Darrel E. Davis, and in 1969 she married Edward J. MacDuff. Both have predeceased her.
Beryl, a WWII war bride, graduated from nursing school in London, England during the war. In 1945, she and her son, Darrell Davis Jr., sailed on the Queen Mary from England to Ellis Island to join her husband, and she became a U.S. citizen.
She worked at the former Citizens National Bank and the Air Preheater in Wellsville.
She was certified by Cornell University as a master gardener; was a member of the Wellsville Country Club; and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Wellsville.
Beryl volunteered for several organizations in Wellsville and has graciously donated her body to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine.
She is survived by a son, Darrell E. (Ruth) Davis Jr.; two daughters, Deirdre M. Roeske and Debra D. (Francis "Buzz") Psathas; a niece, Nicki Carlson Siegenthaur; stepdaughters, Patty MacDuff and Susan (Kevin) Brown; eight grandchildren, Darrell (Crystal) Davis III, Kelly (Chad) Cumpston, Thea Psathas, Pasha (Mark) Ackley, Kayle Psathas, Adam (Sarah) Brown, Collin (Christy) Brown and Sean (Melissa) Burlingame; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and 16 great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Audary Deegan Georgadies; a great-granddaughter, Chelsea E. Bierman; stepchildren, James and Lynn MacDuff; and two sons-in-law, Edward J. Madden and Randy "Rocket" Roeske.
A Memorial Mass will be planned and announced at a later date.
Please consider memorial donations in her name to either Cuba Memorial Hospital or to the Hart Comfort House.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Olean Times Herald on May 29, 2020.