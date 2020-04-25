|
|
ISCHUA - Bessie G. "Betty" Frigo, formerly of Old Route 16, died Thursday (April 23, 2020) at Olean General Hospital, following a short illness.
Born Aug. 16, 1921, in Meadville, Pa., she was the daughter of Scott and Clara Mushrush. In 1940, in Ischua, she married Brice Morgan, who died in 1959. She married Dean Frigo in 1973, in Lewis Run, Pa., who died in 1991.
Betty graduated from Meadville High School, and was employed at the chicken farm in Ischua for several years; later Motorola Inc. of Arcade; and then the Ontario Knife Co. of Franklinville, from which she retired after more than 20 years of service.
She was a member of the Ischua Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Frigo loved the color purple, and was known to have a green thumb who loved her flowers and crocheting.
Surviving is a son, Dennis (Sandy Holland) Morgan of Ischua; a daughter, Dianne Crawford of Homosassa, Fla.; six grandchildren, Carmel (John) Dehn, Sheila (Joe) Morgan, Colleen (Fred) Pace, Wayne (Wilma) Dutton, Gail (Bridget) Hamilton and Mike Dutton; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul Mushrush of Meadville; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husbands; a son, Douglas Morgan in 1969; and a brother, Donald Mushrush.
Private family gathering will be held in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home in Franklinville. She will be laid to rest in Hinsdale Cemetery between her first husband and her son.
Memorials may be made to Friends of the Pines, P0 Box 310, Machias, NY 14101.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Apr. 25, 2020