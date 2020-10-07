MACHIAS - Betsy A. Kellogg, of Machias, passed away Monday (Oct. 5, 2020) at her residence, at the age of 79.
She was born May 27, 1941, in Ulysses, a daughter of the late William and Ruth Fry.
She was a nurse's aide at the Cattaraugus County Infirmary in Machias. She also loved to play bingo.
She is survived by her children, Phil Kellogg of Freedom, Brenda (Alfie) Morgan of Machias, Dan Kellogg of Alaska, Gerald Martin Jr. of Machias and Jason (Heather) Martin of Machias; her son-in-law, Donald Krieger of Scio; and her brother, Dick (Elaine) Fry of Medina. She is also survived by several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her life-long partner, Gerald F. Martin Sr.; her daughter, Rita Krieger; and her siblings, Keith Fry, Florence Fry, Bob Fry and Nancy (LaVerne) White.
There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be held in Sardinia Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Machias Fire Department, 9548 Main St., Machias, NY 14101.
