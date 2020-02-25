|
SCOTRUN, Pa. - Betsy Ann Martin 72, of 5217 Meadow Court, Scotrun, went to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday (Feb. 22, 2020) at St. Luke's Hospital, in Bartonsville, surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 27, 1947, in Smethport, she was a daughter of the late Lois J. Frair Barber, who died Dec. 9, 2005; and Rev. Wilber C. Barber of Bradford, who survives. On Aug. 29, 1970, she married Roger G. Martin who survives.
Betsy graduated from high school in Paramus, N.J.
Betsy was employed after high school for several years as a dental assistant.
Betsy was a member of Victory Baptist Church. She was proficient in music, singing and playing the flute, piano and organ.
Surviving is her father, Wilber; her husband, Roger; a daughter, Jennifer Martin of Scotrun; a son, Gregg Wesley Martin of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Selena Martin, Dylan Martin and Daniel Martin; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother; two sisters, Nancy L. Barber who died March 13, 2008 and an infant sister, Judy Kay Barber in 1948.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., with Rev. Wilber C. Barber and Max Simms, pastor of the Hilltop Baptist Church, co-officiating. Committal services and burial will follow in McKean Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the Faith Baptist Church of Bradford, or a .
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Feb. 25, 2020