JAMESTOWN - Betsy I. Lewis, 89, of Jamestown, passed away Thursday Oct. 1, 2020, in UPMC Hamot Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Alfred and Vera Foster of Olean. Betsy was married to the late Roy A Lewis, who passed away Dec. 17, 1987.
Earlier in life while living in Olean, Betsy worked for Olean General Hospital. The family then moved in 1964 to Jamestown, where she was employed by Monarch Fuse until they closed the Jamestown factory.
Betsy is survived by two daughters, Faith Lewis of Jamestown and Tammy Butler of Ohio; her siblings, Edward Foster And Dorothy Michienzi; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Betsy was proceeded in death by her husband, Roy; son, Roy Jr. "Joey;" daughters, Robin, Darlene and Pamela; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday (Oct. 10, 2020) via zoom. Elder Fred Higley of the west congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the west kingdom hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 180 Martin Road, Jamestown.
