|
|
FRIENDSHIP - Betsy J. Christie, 83, of the Houghton Rehab Center, passed away Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) at the home of her daughter, in Wellsville.
Born May 31, 1936, in Wayland, she was the daughter of Hazen and Thelma Lousey Wright. On Aug. 18, 1956, in East Avon, she married DeForest "Larry" Christie, who predeceased her Sept. 24, 2001.
Betsy had resided most of her life in Friendship. She had grown up in Avon and Wayland, and attended and graduated from Avon High School, Class of 1954. Throughout the years she had been a resident of various towns, including Geneseo, Caledonia, Red Creek and lastly Friendship. Betsy had been a nurse, assembler and homemaker.
She was a past member of the Geneseo Lions Club and attended the Brenden and Jude Parrish in Almond.
She enjoyed doing puzzles, crocheting, playing cards and word search games. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them.
Surviving are a son, Niel Christie of Florida; three daughters, Yvonne (Michael) Mason of Friendship, Donna (Michael) Gelser of Hunt and Charlotte (Fred) Perry of Wellsville; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Frank Wright of Bolivar; a sister, Susan (Daniel) Price of Conesus Lake; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by three daughters, Nora and James VanDewalker, Ginger Christie and Rudean Christie; and stepfather, Murray Robinson.
There will be no visitations or funeral service. A graveside service will take place at a future date at the Evergreen Cemetery in Springwater.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Treusdell Funeral Home, in Friendship.
Memorials may be made to the Allegany Co. Hospice in Wellsville or Jones Memorial Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to treusdellfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 27, 2019