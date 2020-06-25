WELLSVILLE - Bette R. Robarts, age 86, of Sunnydale Avenue, passed away Tuesday (June 23, 2020) at home, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Wellsville, to the late Leo and Elsie Cornell Richardson.
Bette graduated from Wellsville Central High School and worked for several attorneys, including George Harris, Bill Grastorf, James Euken and Wayne Feeman. She also work for Dr. Harvey Spencer Dentistry and later retired from Air Preheater.
Bette spent her time volunteering at the David A. Howe Library and for Meals on Wheels; reading; and loved tending to her flower gardens.
Survivors include her son, Ross (Brenda) Robarts of Wellsville; her daughter, Barbara Ceglia of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren, Joshua, Zachary, Jacob and Sarah Robarts and Chelsea (Korey) Mote; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Abigail, Mason and Olivia; and six nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; a sister, Barbara Owen; and her former husband, John Robarts.
Friends are invited to call from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday (June 27, 2020) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., with the Reverend Robert Wheeler presiding. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorials in Bette's name may be made to the David A. Howe Library.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.