CROSBY, Texas - Betty Anne S. Sandberg Grygo, of Crosby, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.She was the dear mother of Jeff (Elba Baez), GerriAnn Constantino and Todd (Andrea); cherished grandmother of Nikiya (Aaron) Darch and Natasha (Brian) Johnson; dear great-grandmother of Hailey, Jake, Silas and Nolan; sister of Richard (Mary) Sandberg and Kirsten (late Robert) Sadler; aunt of Debra Hollis, Carl Sandberg and Emma Sadler; and great-aunt of Alexandra Sadler. She is also survived by loving cousins.Memorials may be made to World Wide Fund for Nature.A tribute to Betty Anne can be viewed at www.crespoandjirrels.com/tributes/BettyAnn-Grygo.