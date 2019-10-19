|
HUDSON, Fla. - Betty Lowe Crandall, 90, of Hudson, peacefully passed away Wednesday (Oct. 9, 2019) under the care of HPH Hospice.
She was born July 19, 1929, in Olean, N.Y., to Henry Lowe and Marie Schoonmaker Lowe.
She graduated from Otto-Eldred (Pa.) High School in 1947.
Betty married Malcolm Dean Crandall April 15, 1950. They moved to Florida in 1976 from Ceres, Pa.
She was a very kind and caring mother. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by brothers, James Lowe, William Lowe and David Lowe, all of Pennsylvania; sisters, Margaret Johnson of Pennsylvania, Mary Kalinoski of Idaho, and Ethel Kerr, Marie Quirk and Patricia Lowe, all of Texas; a brother-in-law, Ronald Crandall of South Carolina; a son, Daniel Crandall of New Port Richey; a daughter, Janet Crandall LaFredo of Hudson; three grandchildren, Chris LaFredo, Bryon LaFredo and Kelli Register; and three great-grandchildren, Samantha Register, Hannah Register and Thalia LaFredo.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Malcolm Crandall; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Crandall Wightman.
She will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. Friday (Nov. 15, 2019) at Grace Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice of Pasco County.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Oct. 19, 2019