Betty E. George
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Betty E. George, 83, of Shinglehouse and a former longtime resident of Portville, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (June 6, 2020) in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a long illness.

Born at home in Olean, during a prayer meeting hosted by her parents, on Sunday (July 5, 1936), she was a daughter of Ferman and Rose Butler Woods. On Sept. 29, 1967, in Titusville, she married Glen George, who passed away in June 2010.

Betty attended school in Olean, and later received training as a nurse's aide, while working in Olean. She, along with her husband, owned and operated George's Sanitation Service, in Portville.

Betty was a faithful member of the Olean Revival Center, where she served as assistant pastor, a Sunday school teacher and a youth leader. From her birth at the prayer meeting in her parent's home, Betty's love and devotion to the Lord was unwavering.

Before her eyesight failed, Betty read her Bible daily. She enjoyed Jimmy Swaggart's Ministries on TV and was an ardent customer of QVC. Her greatest love was the Lord and her family.

Left to cherish her memory are four children, Jerry D. Harrier Sr. of Shinglehouse, Sherry J. (Rev. James D.) Gheen of Portville, Linda R. Turner of Shinglehouse and George F. Harrier, Jr. of Bradford; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Lori) Woods; two sisters, Rose Mary Hall and Darlene (Walt) Wojewoda; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by three grandsons; and many brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse. The Rev. James D. Gheen, assistant pastor of the Friendship Church of God in Christ in Friendship, N.Y., and Betty's son-in-law, will officiate. Burial will be next to her husband in the Veteran's Field of Honor in Mt. View Cemetery, Olean.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christina Shelp, PO Box 595, Shinglehouse, PA 16748, to assist with final expenses.

Betty's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.

To express condolences or share a fond memory of Betty, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

For the safety of everyone, COVID-19 restrictions are to be strictly adhered to regarding face coverings and social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved