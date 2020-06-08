SHINGLEHOUSE, Pa. - Betty E. George, 83, of Shinglehouse and a former longtime resident of Portville, N.Y., passed away on Saturday (June 6, 2020) in Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y., after a long illness.
Born at home in Olean, during a prayer meeting hosted by her parents, on Sunday (July 5, 1936), she was a daughter of Ferman and Rose Butler Woods. On Sept. 29, 1967, in Titusville, she married Glen George, who passed away in June 2010.
Betty attended school in Olean, and later received training as a nurse's aide, while working in Olean. She, along with her husband, owned and operated George's Sanitation Service, in Portville.
Betty was a faithful member of the Olean Revival Center, where she served as assistant pastor, a Sunday school teacher and a youth leader. From her birth at the prayer meeting in her parent's home, Betty's love and devotion to the Lord was unwavering.
Before her eyesight failed, Betty read her Bible daily. She enjoyed Jimmy Swaggart's Ministries on TV and was an ardent customer of QVC. Her greatest love was the Lord and her family.
Left to cherish her memory are four children, Jerry D. Harrier Sr. of Shinglehouse, Sherry J. (Rev. James D.) Gheen of Portville, Linda R. Turner of Shinglehouse and George F. Harrier, Jr. of Bradford; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, David (Lori) Woods; two sisters, Rose Mary Hall and Darlene (Walt) Wojewoda; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was predeceased by three grandsons; and many brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, 118 S. Union St., Shinglehouse. The Rev. James D. Gheen, assistant pastor of the Friendship Church of God in Christ in Friendship, N.Y., and Betty's son-in-law, will officiate. Burial will be next to her husband in the Veteran's Field of Honor in Mt. View Cemetery, Olean.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christina Shelp, PO Box 595, Shinglehouse, PA 16748, to assist with final expenses.
Betty's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
To express condolences or share a fond memory of Betty, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
For the safety of everyone, COVID-19 restrictions are to be strictly adhered to regarding face coverings and social distancing.
Published in Olean Times Herald on Jun. 8, 2020.