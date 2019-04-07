Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty E. Slocum. View Sign

FRANKLINVILLE - Betty E. Slocum, formerly of Lyndon Rd., Franklinville, died Wednesday (April 3, 2019) at the Pines in Machias, following a long illness.



Born Jan. 13, 1920, in S. Wales, she was the daughter of Robert and Edna Frazier Brayton.



In August 1948, she married Donald R. Slocum, who died Oct. 7, 2016.



Mrs. Slocum was a graduate of E. Aurora High School class of 1938.



She volunteered at the Olean General Hospital, enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking and reading.



Surviving is a son, Kim (Diane) Slocum of West Chester, Pa., a nephew, Jan Reimers and a niece, Barbara D'Amato.



She was predeceased by three sisters, Helen Stadel in 1997, Nancy Frazier in 1993 and Doris Reimers in 1983.



Friends may gather from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday (April 15, 2019) at the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St. Franklinville, where her funeral will follow at 10 a.m.



Celebrating her life will be Rev. David Fisher. Burial will follow in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.



Memorials may be made to The Friends of the Pines, P.O. Box 310, Machias, NY 14101 or The Franklinville Fire Dept. 75 N. Main St. Franklinville, NY 14737.



