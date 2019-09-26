|
LITTLE VALLEY - Betty J. Chapman-Hackett, 88, of Little Valley, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019) at The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Machias.
She was born Nov. 28, 1930, in Ellicottville, the daughter of the late William and Eva Graves Hakes. She was married to Bernard Chapman, who predeceased her in 1987. She later married Fred Hackett, who predeceased her in 2018.
She was employed for many years at Fitzpatrick and Weller and was a member of the First Congregational Church in Little Valley.
She hosted many bus trips around the country and volunteered at ECHO, Machias Historical Society and as entertainment with dancing for the Cattaraugus County Office of the Aging.
Mrs. Chapman-Hackett is survived by a son, Edward (Karen) Chapman of East Otto; and and four grandchildren, Jeanne (Mark), Brian (Lisa), James (Jessica) and Kelly (Chip); and three stepdaughters, Lynn Green of Rochester, Diane (Norman) Becker of Cazenovia and Lorie Ewell of Maynardville, Tenn.; six step grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, Roger Hakes of Oregon; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also predeceased by a brother, Richard Hakes; and two sisters, Mary Gloff and Julia Fish.
Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 27, 2019) at the Mentley Funeral Home Inc., 411 Rock City St., Little Valley. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 28, 2019) from the funeral home, with Rev. Sue Fish officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Ellicottville.
Memorials may be made to the Little Valley Ambulance Service or the Little Valley Memorial Library.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Sept. 26, 2019