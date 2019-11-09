|
|
WISCOY - Betty J. Gummo, of 6474 Wiscoy Mills Mills Road, died Friday (Nov. 7, 2019) in the Houghton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on June 18, 1943, in Fillmore, a daughter of the late Robert and Arloene Washburn Frazier. In Sept. 1965, in Virginia, she married Calvin A. Gummo, who predeceased her on July 22, 2018.
Betty was a former teacher's aide for the Buffalo School District, PS 65; a former employee of the Absolut at Houghton nursing home; and a former waitress for the Belvidere Truck Stop.
She loved playing bingo and visiting with people. Betty was an avid bowler, and at one time she appeared on the television show Strikes, Spares and Misses. Most of all she loved her grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Penny (Thomas) Geary of Wiscoy; a step-son, Calvin (Beverly) Gummo of Altoona, Pa.; five grandchildren; a great-grandson; her siblings, Sandra Maines of Wiscoy, Leonard (Nancy) Frazier of Bliss, Judy Priest of Ocala, Fla., Michael (Candy) Frazier of Fillmore, Robert Frazier of Arkansas, Richard Frazier of Arcade and Linda (Mark) Osterhout of Fillmore; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by an infant sister, Linda Frazier; a brother, Clyde Frazier; and a brother-in-law, Maynard Maines.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) in the Hume Baptist Church. Pastor Joel Stroud, will officiate.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kopler-Williams Funeral Home, 21 N. Genesee St., Fillmore.
Memorials if desired, to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or alz.org/donate.
Online condolences may be made at: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Nov. 9, 2019