DUKE CENTER, Pa. - Betty J. Kerr, 88, passed away at her longtime residence, with her family beside her.
Born on Dec. 24, 1931, in Coudersport, she was a daughter of Lute and Nina Cass Kuhn. On Feb. 3, 1951, in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bolivar, N.Y., she married Donald J. Kerr, who passed away on Sept. 29, 1988.
A longtime resident of Duke Center, Betty was a homemaker who took excellent care of her family, and was one of the last of the domestic goddesses.
She was a dedicated member of the St. Raphael Church, in Eldred, where she was a former religious education teacher; a member of the Altar Rosary Society; the choir; and the Bereavement Committee. She was also active with the election board in Otto Township for many years.
She loved taking care of her grand and great-grandchildren, and sitting for her grand dogs. She loved baking, and feeding everyone who came to the house, and was especially well known for her cookies.
She enjoyed reading; sewing; bingo; and playing cards with the Duke Center Card Club.
Surviving are a son, Steven (Kathleen) Kerr of Duke Center, five daughters, Nancy (Al) Burris, Mary Kay (Carl) Templin and Karen (Jim) McClelland, all of Rixford, and Susan (Art) Ewings and Sandy Kerr, both of Duke Center; nine grandchildren, Timothy (Crystal) Burris, Cara Burris, Kristen (Ryan) Down, Jacob Northrup, Kacey (Michael Mills ) Northrup, Sophia (Holden) Graham, Lauren Kerr, Benjamin Kerr and Gregory Tyler; a granddaughter-in-law, Emily Ewings of Erie; great-grandchildren, Maria and Evan Ewings, Kemp and Paysen Burris, Damen and Cole Palmer and Kolt and Kaine Graham; a sister, Julie (Dan) Baldwin of Bolivar; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Jean Kerr on May 16, 1960; grandsons, Bradley S. Ewings on April 21, 1980 and Chad J. Ewings on Oct. 5, 2017; son-in-law, Christopher "Mel" Northrup on Aug. 5, 1992; two brothers, Donald Kuhn and K. Eugene Kuhn; and two sisters, Donna Higby and Joyce Roulo.
Regretfully, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. A private mass for the family will be held, at the St. Raphael's Church in Eldred, with Rev. Thomas Brown, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Sartwell.
Online condolences may be made at framefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 23, 2020