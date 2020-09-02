WELLSVILLE - Betty J. Matthews, age 91, of Johnson Street, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 1, 2020) at home, after a short illness.
She was born April 21, 1929, in Hume, to the late Charles H. and Elizabeth Orcutt Franklin. On Aug. 12, 1954, she married Clyde Matthews, who predeceased her.
Betty was blessed with a large family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Matison; her sister, Beatrice Franklin Barnett; five grandchildren, Stanley (Danielle) Franklin Jr., Deborah (John) Howard, James (Rae) Franklin, Johnny Matison and Angie Matison; 11 great-grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Jacobs, Matthew Franklin, Morgan Franklin, Tiffani Ray, Jared Preston, James Franklin Jr., Jacob Franklin, Corey Matison, Shain Matison, Carsen Matison and Cole Burkett; seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her son and daughter-in-law, Stanley and Mary Franklin Sr.; four brothers, James, Charles, Albert and Gene Franklin; a sister, Arbutus Button; and a son-in-law, David Matison.
Friends are invited to call from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday (Sept. 4, 2020) at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville, at which time her service will take place with Reverend Carl Kemp presiding. Friends are invited to view live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JWembserfuneralhome/.
Burial will take place in Knights Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider any memorial donations in Betty's name to the American Heart Association
