CUBA - Betty J. "Betty" Becker, 87, formerly of Obi, passed away Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at Cuba Memorial Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, after a lengthy illness.
Born Oct. 14, 1931, in Wellsville, she was a daughter of Wallace and Nora Barber Snyder. On Nov. 20, 1948, in the First Baptist Church of Olean, she married John Parker Jr., who predeceased her Oct. 29, 1993.
She had worked at the snack bar at the Weston Mills Store and worked for Bells Grocery Store in Wellsville in the bakery, and later became the deli manager prior to her retirement.
Becky was a former member of the Obi Community Church and in later years attended the First Baptist Church of Cuba.
She enjoyed crocheting, crafts and coloring, and in her later years enjoyed attending Total Senior Care.
Surviving are her children, Luanne (Kirby) Perry of Cuba, Dianne (Ron) Faulkner of North Carolina, Darlene Eaton of Florida, Sally (Kevin) Whitsell of Wellsville and Robbyn (Jerry) Nease of Obi; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Ernest Synder; a sister, Virginia Freeman; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Mike Snyder; and a sister, Pauline Brown.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday (June 15, 2019) at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service, Inc., 9 Bull St., Cuba, and from noon until 1 p.m. Sunday (June 16, 2019), at which time funeral services will be held. The Rev. Lynn Sullivan will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rinkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on June 13, 2019