SPRINGVILLE - Betty J. VanEtten, of Barnstead Drive, died Tuesday (March 26, 2019) at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo.



She was the daughter of Merle and Helen Watkins Raub. In 1956, in Franklinville, she married Charlton Steffenhagen. On July 16, 1983, in Machias, she married Charles VanEtten, who died Aug. 17, 2007.



Mrs. VanEtten graduated from the University of Buffalo and was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years at Ten Broeck Academy in Franklinville.



She was very active in Eastern Stars, always worked the Eastern Star food booth at the Cattaraugus County Fair, held many offices and was currently a member of the Ramona Chapter 344 of Little Valley.



Surviving is a son, Charlie (Peggy) Steffenhagen of Delevan; two grandsons, Matthew Steffenhagen of Delevan and Wayne Steffenhagen of Yorkshire; two great-grandchildren, Lucy Mae Steffenhagen and Clayton Andrew Steffenhagen; and two nephews.



She was predeceased by a brother, Robert (Connie) Raub.



Friends may gather with the family from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday (March 31, 2019) in the Babbitt & Easton Funeral Home, 7 N. Main St., Franklinville, where her funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Honoring her life will be Rev. Matthew French, pastor at the Springville First Methodist Church. Burial will be in Mt. Prospect Cemetery in Franklinville.



Memorials may be made to any local Order of Eastern Star Chapter.



