Betty J. (Scott) Yehl
1941 - 2020
GREAT VALLEY - Betty J. Scott Yehl, 79, of Great Valley, passed away Saturday (Oct. 31, 2020) at her home, from a short battle with cancer.

Born March 1, 1941, in Cuba, she was the daughter of the late Betty M. and George Scott.

She was known by her nickname, "Shorty."

She worked at the Salamanca Ford garage for 34 years. She then worked at the New York state Department of Transportation in Salamanca for 10 years before retiring.

She was a member of the Legion in Salamanca and the Zonta Club of Salamanca.

Betty enjoyed reading, Johnny Cash and spending time with her great-great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Yehl is survived by her daughter, Karen S. Yehl of Salamanca; two granddaughters, Sierra M. Abrams of Salamanca and Jaelyn M. Rockwell of Little Valley; her sisters, Louise "Weasy" Reinhardt of Little Valldy and Klareen Donahey of Olean; and her brother, Richard (Mickey) Scott of Eden. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Besides her mother and father, she is predeceased by her sisters, Judith Rhodes in 2017 and Roberta "Bobbie" Torrey in 2015.

There will be no services as she has donated her body to the University of Buffalo.

Memorials may be made to the charity for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Olean Times Herald on Nov. 7, 2020.
