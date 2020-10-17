DELEVAN - Betty Jane Howard, resident of Delevan, died unexpectedly Friday (Oct. 9, 2020), at the age of 86, at the Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Machias, surrounded by her devoted family.



Born Nov. 4, 1933, in Tioga County, Pa., she is the daughter of the late Bessie M. and David M. Knarr of Delevan.



Betty Jane Howard and the late Herbert J. Howard moved to the area to pursue a career in agriculture, which they did for many years.



Now remembered as a pillar of the community as a lifelong member of the Delevan United Methodist Church, she was employed by Save-Rite, Fisher-Price and then finally captured her passion for caring and helping the residents as a certified nursing aide at the Pines.



She was also known for her creativity for knitting and crocheting talents. She has blessed many with her gifts of needlework - hopefully you were gifted with one or more.



She is survived by her children, Brenda (John) Oren of Harrisburg, Pa., Karen K. Howard of Vernon, Keith S. Howard of Seattle, Wash., Barbara A. Howard of Delevan, Nancy (Dave) Helmich of Freedom and Debra Howard of Springville; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her siblings, David and Earl Knarr; son, Dennis; and granddaughter, Kasie Lea (Steven, surviving) Howard-Rockwell.



Graveside services will be held later at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Pines, in memory of Betty Jane Howard, P.O. Box 310, Machias, NY 14101.

