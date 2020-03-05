|
OLEAN - Betty L. Carney, of Prince Street, passed away Tuesday (March 3, 2020) at Olean General Hospital.
Born July 31, 1942, in Olean, she was the daughter of Charles L. and Beatrice V. Smith Jones. On March 6, 1959, she married Thomas F. Carney, who predeceased her September 12, 2001.
Betty was a graduate of Olean High School. She worked her way up to vice president of Key Bank in Olean, before leaving after 20 years of service. She went on to work for the United Way of Cattaraugus County, where she retired as executive director after 10 years of service.
Betty took great pride in her family and their friends, and always welcomed them into her home. She never missed her grandchildren's sporting events and activities. She also enjoyed bowling, watching basketball as well as decorating her home with flowers.
Surviving are four children, Charles V. (Sherri Johnston) Carney, Gregory T. (Allison) Carney, Jean-Mark (Sue Brisky) Carney and Trisha L. Carney, all of Olean; three grandchildren, Taylor L. Carney, Ryan T. Carney and Olivia C. Ingalls; two great-grandsons, Anthony C. Carney and Jacob T. Carney; and one great-granddaughter, Ivy A. Perry.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Michele L. (Monty Raether) Carney; two grandchildren, Joel T. Thomas and Amy M. Graziano; and two brothers, Lloyd C. Jones and Ronald F. Jones.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. today (March 5, 2020) at the Guenther Funeral Home, Inc., 1303 E. State St., Olean. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (March 6, 2020) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery, and at the convenience of the family.
Memorials if desired may be made to the United Way of Cattaraugus County, 807 W. State St., Olean, NY 14760.
Published in The Olean Times Herald on Mar. 5, 2020